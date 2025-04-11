New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is not just the Prime Minister's dream, it is the shared duty of 140 crore Indians.

Addressing the 2nd graduation ceremony of ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad, the minister highlighted the central role doctors will play in this transformation, saying that every consultation and every life saved contributes to national productivity and progress, according to a labour ministry statement.

A total of 447 students graduated on Friday.

Mandaviya urged the new doctors to serve in rural and underserved areas, understand ground realities, and ensure healthcare remains accessible, affordable, and ethical.

He also underscored that a healthy citizen is the foundation of a healthy society, and hence, a healthy nation. In this context, he said doctors are the torchbearers of the Fit India Movement, playing a critical role in promoting wellness, preventive care, and healthy habits among the population.

