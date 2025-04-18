Jodhpur, April 18 (PTI) An unidentified vehicle mowed down nine camels on a highway here, triggering protests by villagers who blocked the road for almost three hours on Friday.

Four adult camels and five calves were killed and two other animals injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Bharatmala highway near Laxman Nagar toll plaza in Bhojasar area of Phalodi late on Thursday night.

As the news spread, villagers gathered in large numbers on the highway on Friday morning. They staged a protest, blocking the highway for nearly three hours.

The protestors demanded the arrest of the driver, compensation, increased patrolling and the installation of animal alert signboards along the highway.

Bhojasar Station House Officer Ashok Bishnoi said the two injured camels received on-spot medical treatment after a team of veterinarians was called in.

He said the police are checking CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved.

"The villagers were enraged by the scene and began a demonstration, blocking the highway and demanding preventive measures," said Bishnoi.

The villagers also submitted a memorandum to administrative officials, emphasising their demand for compensation.

Officers from the police and administration visited the spot and pacified the protestors.

A post-mortem of the dead animals was conducted later and arrangements were made for their cremation.

Camel is the official state animal of Rajasthan. Killing a camel could invite up to five years of imprisonment and a monetary fine under various legal provisions.

