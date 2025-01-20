New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Monday said that it has secured an order to supply 180 MWp solar modules from a firm engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India.

The supply of modules is scheduled to commence in FY 2025-26, a regulatory filing said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

According to the filing, the company on Monday received a Letter of Award for supply of solar modules for 180 MWp from a renowned customer.

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd rose by 1.2 per cent to close at Rs 2,635.75 apiece on BSE.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)