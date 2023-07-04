New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) has commissioned a 122.5 megawatt (MW) solar power project in Madhya Pradesh.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project has been commissioned for UPC Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd in the Khandwa district of the state, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

Also Read | Layoff Season Over? Hiring in India Rises 12% in January-May 2023, Manufacturing Sector Sees 50% Increase in Headcount, Says Report.

WRTL, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has commissioned 122.5 MWp on EPC mode, it said.

The project will generate 349 million units (MU) annually and reduce CO2 emissions by 3,73,422 metric tonnes.

Also Read | Pakistani Rupee Appreciates by Rs 15 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)