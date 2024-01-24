New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Wabtec Corporation, which supplies braking systems to Indian Railways, has obtained an order worth USD 157 million from Siemens India, a statement said.

According to Wabtec, the system will be used in the prestigious 9000 HP locomotive project of the Indian Railways.

"The USD 157 million (Rs 1,300 crore) order will provide improved operating performance, efficiency, and safety with the latest technology for the new line of 1,200 electric locomotives," Wabtec said in the statement said.

"Siemens is firmly committed to transform rail and mobilise India with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. We are excited about our partnership with Wabtec, who also shares a similar vision of creating a green and world-class railway network," Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited said.

According to the terms of the order, Wabtec will supply Siemens with brake systems from Wabtec's Hosur plant for 11 years and maintenance services for 35 years.

"Siemens will assemble the locomotives at the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, in the state of Gujarat, India," the statement said.

Sujatha Narayan, Senior Vice President and India Region Leader Wabtec Corporation expressed that the company's commitment to deliver high performance and safety critical products for the Indian market.

"The ILS series of braking systems is a product 'Made in India', which is designed and developed by the India-based engineering team," Narayan said.

According to the company, the high-performance brake system will equip the locomotives with critical safety features, high reliability, and reduced maintenance intervals.

