Coimbatore, Mar 16 (PTI): With the successful soft launch of its flagship water rejuvenating device with initial installations in 25-plus agricultural and dairy farms in the districts of Coimbatore and Erode, Water Technologies Pvt Ltd is further expanding its service in South and a few States in the North.

The made-in-India water-structuring device - JIVA - energises stressed water and revives soil and the installation in two districts showed improvement of soil quality and crop yield, the founder of the company and water scientist Dr Krishna Madappa told reporters here on Wednesday. "We have developed tech scientific devices named JIVA, which is fitted onto domestic and agricultural pipes, pumps through which normal water is made to pass a three-step bio- engineering process that increases the energy-level and makes water the most natural and nourishing commodity," said Madappa.

Majority of the farmers have said the water used for irrigation was polluted and of poor quality. Of the 100 farmers. 25 installed the device on their farms and more were expected to sign up in the coming days, he said.

