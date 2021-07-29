New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose 28.36 per cent to Rs 25.66 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.99 crore a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Its total income during the April-June quarter increased to Rs 413.37 crore, as compared to Rs 221.83 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses during the quarter also surged to Rs 376.17 crore, from Rs 196.32 crore.

