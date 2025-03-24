New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) IT major HCLTech on Monday announced a partnership with American financial services company Western Union to help the latter transition into an AI-led platform operating model.

The two entities, as part of the partnership, will establish an advanced technology centre in Hyderabad, according to a company statement.

"Western Union will harness HCLTech's cutting-edge digital, cloud, and AI solutions to enhance platform and channel capabilities, delivering seamless and innovative customer experiences. HCLTech will support data-driven decision-making and increased resilience through enterprise-wide infrastructure transformation," it said.

The Denver-headquartered firm will leverage HCLTech's AI-powered solutions--FENIXAI and AI Force--to accelerate the switch.

"HCLTech's expertise will help us fulfil our mission to make world-class financial services accessible to people everywhere," Devin McGranahan, President and CEO of Western Union, said.

Shares of HCLTech settled 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 1,604.10 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

