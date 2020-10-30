Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI): The new cast aluminium wheels plant commissioned recently by auto-components maker Wheels India Ltd would initially serve the overseas market, a top company official said on Friday. The city-based TVS Group company had invested Rs 177 crore in the facility at Thervoy Kandigai near here would have an annual capacity of producing 7.50 lakh steel wheels. "I am happy to inform that Wheels India commissioned the cast aluminum wheels plant this month. Initially it will be for exports and as we move forward it will serve (both) domestic and exports. We have invested Rs 177 crore in this project,Wheels India MD Srivats Ram said. The company would commence shipping of cast aluminium wheels to the United States, he said. Asked whether there were any fresh capital expenditure plans, he said, "fresh capex is Rs 72 crore and a large part of Rs 41 crore will be towards the windmill (sector).. this will happen towards the later part of fourth quarter".

The company makes parts for wind mill manufacturers and ships to Europe, North America, United States, Brazil markets, he said.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launch Set for November 2, 2020.

Ram said almost 20 per cent of the company's revenue in the first half of the current financial year was contributed from 'industrial components' representing railways, windmills and engineering products. "After the lockdown in March, we started running our plants at some level only towards the end of the first quarter. with the unlocking of the economy, we reached around 90 per cent to pre-COVID-19 production levels in September", he said. "Customers were able to place robust orders and if the demand continues post festive season, we hope the momentum will carry into next year", he said. On the outlook he said, Intermediate Commercial Vehicles and tippers were showing signs of growth. "There has been some buildup of demands towards the festival season. The current momentum that we are seeing augurs well and should build into growth in FY22", he said. The company registered net profit of Rs 7.43 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2020.

It recorded revenues of Rs 510.84 crore for the quarter under review, a press release said. Wheels India had registered a net profit of Rs 28.67 crore in July-September 2019 quarter while revenues were Rs 595.63 crore in the same period last year. "The numbers are strictly not comparable as the net profit of Q2 of the previous year includes an one-time write back of a deferred tax liability of Rs 19.80 crore", the release said.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Receive Death Threats Over Launch Delay: Report.

Wheels India is a manufacturer of steel wheels for trucks, buses, agricultural tractors, construction equipment, utility vehicles and passenger cars.

The company has facilities in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with a combined overall annual capacity of 10.3 million wheels. PTI VIJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)