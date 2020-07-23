New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) French food products major Danone on Thursday said it will continue to strengthen its presence in the nutrition segment in India and focus on value packs to address a wider customer base.

The company also said its vision of "one planet and one health" can not succeed unless it can make an impact on 1.3 billion people in India.

"Nutrition is something, which we would keep focusing in, and if we see any portfolio opportunity relevant to nutrition environment, definitely (it) would be there,” Danone India MD Himanshu Bakshi said in a video conference.

It is also working on innovations to make affordable protein available as a macronutrient to people here.

India is an important market for Danone, where it wants to make an impact on people health locally, the company said.

"If you look at Danone's vision, it talks about one planet and one health," he said, adding "this mission can not succeed unless we make an impact on 1.3 billion people here".

The current portfolio of Danone India has a mix of infant formula to adult nutrition with various portfolio brands, including Aptamil, Farex and Protinex.

"But this does not mean that any future exciting brands would not be coming here," he said adding "anything which is absolutely relevant to the health of Indians and brings it to the right level, which leads to a healthier profile, Danone would be available".

The company is now having value-based offering to make protein available into the market with affordability.

"Now, we are using the sachets aggressively to make sure that it is available to each and every person..." he said.

Danone India, in collaboration with the industry body CII on Thursday, launched the fourth edition of The Protein Week, which is celebrated annually between 24-30 July, to raise awareness about the importance of protein, a nutrient which is integral to building immunity.

"...Through this partnership with Danone, we aim to sensitize Indians about the role of protein and nutrition in building - immunity which is the need of the hour as several studies have shown," CII National Committee on Nutrition Chairperson Vinita Bali said.

As studies indicate that Indians consume insufficient protein in their diet, Danone India has been organising The Protein Week since 2017 to tackle issues related to protein deficiency through public awareness campaigns with partners, Bakshi said.

Danone has also developed an immunonutrient calculator, which would to help Indians to check if their daily diet has all important nutrients to strengthen their immune system.

