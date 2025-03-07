Gurugram, Mar 7 (PTI) The cyber crime unit of the Gurugram Police arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly providing bank account details to cyber criminals who then committed fraud by pretending to represent a parcel company's customer care, officials said on Friday.

The police have seized three mobile phones with SIM cards and as many ATM cards, eight cheque books and 11 bank passbooks from their possession.

Also Read | What Is Self-Deportation? Indians Migrated to US As Minors Under H-4 Visa Face Uncertain Future.

The matter came to light after a man lodged a complaint on February 13 that he was defrauded of Rs 95,000 by cyber fraudsters after he searched for the inquiry number of India Post.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at cyber-crime, south Gurugram. The investigations led the police to Kanpur natives Nilofar and Abhishek Kumar Mishra, and Unnao resident Harshit Shukla who were arrested from Delhi on Thursday.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 08 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

They revealed during interrogation that they had opened multiple bank accounts in Delhi after securing Aadhaar on a Delhi address.

They made these accounts available to cyber fraudsters and received Rs 5,000 commission for each.

The police said the fraudsters scammed their victims to deposit their money in these accounts.

Further investigation is underway, said Priyanshu Dewan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Gurugram Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)