Nagpur, Sep 4 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman died in Nagpur after coming in contact with a water heater in her bathroom, a police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | India's Exports Remain Flat at USD 33 Billion in August 2022; Trade Deficit Widens to USD 28.68 Billion.

The incident took place in Khairi village on Friday night when she was bathing, an Old Kamptee police station official said.

Also Read | India Set To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy by 2029, Says SBI Report.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)