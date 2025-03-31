Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped by unidentified persons in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana. They also tied her relative to a tree when he went to her rescue, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Urkondapeta village on Saturday when the woman along with her relative went there for a temple darshan, they said.

When the woman went to attend nature's call, some persons forcibly took her to an isolated place near the temple and allegedly raped her in the bushes on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, even as they beat up and tied her relative to a tree when he went to her rescue, police said.

The woman subsequently lodged a complaint with police following which a case has been registered against six persons, a police official at Urkonda police station said.

When asked if the accused were taken into custody, the official said further investigation is on.

