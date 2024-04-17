Kota (Rajasthan) Apr 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed here on Wednesday after she was allegedly run over by a truck, triggering protests, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am when Indirabai Valmaki, a resident of Bapawar town in Kota, was sweeping on the roadside, Station House Officer Uttam Singh said.

Also Read | MHADA Maharashtra Lottery 2024: Know Eligibility Criteria, List of Required Documents and How To Apply Online at housing.mhada.gov.in.

Valmaki was allegedly hit by a truck which was moving backwards, killing her on the spot, SHO said.

After Valmaki's accident, her family members staged protests and demanded compensation. Sub Divisional Magistrate Ramavatar Meena and the Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Nagar reached the spot and assured the protestors that due action would be taken, SHO said.

Also Read | World Population Report 2024: India Leads Globally With Population of 144.17 Crore, Followed by China at 142.5 Crore, Says UNFPA.

The truck driver was detained and his vehicle was seized, he said.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)