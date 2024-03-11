Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped by three men in a hotel in Jewel area here, police said on Monday.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she received a call from the accused on Sunday and they raped her later in a hotel.

Police registered a case after receiving a written complaint by the victim on Monday, an official said.

The investigation into the case has been entrusted to Station House Officer (SHO), Nowabad, police said.

