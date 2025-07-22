Sultanpur (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A family of six met with an accident, killing a woman and her son and injuring others, when the autorickshaw they were in rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Sultanpur district, police said.

Kamla Devi (60) and her son Shambhu Nath (40) were killed on the spot when the autorickshaw rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Baghaha Baba area of the district.

According to the police, they were returning home in Ramgarh, along with their family members, after visiting a doctor in the district.

Police said as the survivors are injured and hospitalised, they are yet to determine the cause of the accident.

