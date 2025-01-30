Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her two children, who were missing since January 25, were found in a well near Lahsoda village in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said Thursday.

The deceased's father-in-law had lodged a missing report about the disappearance of his daughter-in-law and grandsons.

Their bodies were found in a nearby well on Wednesday after locals complained about a stench emanating from it, Rawanjana Station House Officer Hariman Meena said.

The bodies of Anisha Yogi (30) and her two sons Himanshu Yogi (7) and Daksh Yogi (5) were taken out of the well and handed over to the family for last rites after postmortem.

Before her disappearance, the woman had taken a selfie and sent it to her husband Ramesh, a technician in the railways. The woman's husband had then called his father enquiring about his family's whereabouts.

Police said prima facie it is a case of suicide. However, the reason behind the step is being ascertained.

