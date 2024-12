Jodhpur, Dec 10 (PTI) A woman and her two sons allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Osian area of this district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Bhanwari Devi (55) and her sons -- Navratan (27) and Pradeep (24), they said.

Navratan got married only four months back, police officials said, adding that the incident took place in Birami village.

In a suicide note shared on social media with the relatives by one of the sons, allegations have been levelled against four persons for harassing and defaming them.

Police suspect that the woman and her two sons took the extreme step due to some family dispute.

Osian SHO Rajesh Kumar said police received information at about 11 am on Tuesday that three persons have committed suicide in their house. A police team reached the spot and found them lying in the house with foam coming out of their mouths.

"They had purchased packets of some poisonous substance from the market and consumed it. The substance they consumed could be ascertained only after the postmortem, which will be conducted on Wednesday by a medical board," said the SHO.

After the mass suicide, screenshots of a message from the elder son, Navratan, went viral on social media, accusing four persons of mental harassment and defamation.

The relation of these four persons with the deceased is yet to be ascertained, said the SHO, adding that the investigation has been initiated into the matter.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the husband of the deceased woman had owned a snacks factory in Bathinda, Punjab, but he died in a fire incident. Following this tragedy, the family returned to the village, police said.

