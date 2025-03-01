Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) A woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase near Sampla bus stand in Haryana's Rohtak district on Saturday, police said.

The woman was identified as a 22-year-old resident of Vijay Nagar in Rohtak, they said.

The suitcase was spotted by some passersby who informed the police.

Sampla Police Station Inspector Bijender Singh said an investigation was underway in the matter and a case registered.

