Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) In India women reporting about non-inclusive behaviour is less than the global average as many respondents who did not report felt it was not serious enough and were concerned about the situation becoming even more difficult, a report said on Thursday.

Globally women are still experiencing non-inclusive behaviours and many are not reporting them to their employers, according to Deloitte's - Women @ Work: A Global Outlook.

It revealed that 44 per cent of respondents globally have reported experiencing harassment or microaggressions in the workplace over the past year.

Among women interviewed in India that chose not to report these experiences to their employer, 47 per cent said they didn't feel the behaviour was serious enough to report, it stated.

While 16 per cent of the respondents said they were concerned that the behaviour would get worse and 13 per cent said that the complaint would not be kept confidential, it added.

Deloitte's Women @ Work: A Global Outlook is based on a survey carried out among 5,000 women across 10 countries, including 500 in India.

The report revealed that the most commonly experienced non-inclusive behaviour was being interrupted or talked over during meetings.

Similarly, there's a sharp drop in women reporting a lack of exposure to leaders, or feeling excluded from meetings, decisions and informal interactions, it added.

"It's heartening to see younger generations take charge in having conversations that have traditionally been a taboo. While top-down interventions and role-model behaviour are important to support mental health, organisations should leverage on this generation to establish strong peer-to-peer networks of mental health champions.

"The hope is that this cohort will hold on to their openness and progress towards being understanding, humane leaders of the future," Deloitte India Chief Happiness Officer Saraswathi Kasturirangan said.

