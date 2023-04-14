Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Kitchenware brand Wonderchef is expecting to clock a Rs 725 crore revenue this fiscal on the back of retail expansion and greater penetration into e-commerce.

The company, founded by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food entrepreneur Ravi Saxena in 2009, has closed FY23 with a Rs 560 crore revenue, lower than the target of Rs 600 crore, due to the lower-than-expected sales, which grew only 22 per cent.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result of April 15, 2023 at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in; Know Prize Money, Draw Date, And Live Streaming Details.

Sales were a tepid 7 per cent in the third quarter, and so was the March quarter, offsetting the better traction in the first half, thus leading to an overall lower growth of 22 per cent as against the planned 30 per cent, Saxena told PTI in an interaction.

However, the company is confident of about 30 per cent growth this fiscal on the back of retail expansion and the fast-growing new categories like coffee machines, he added.

Also Read | 'Christians Are in Danger, a False Picture', Centre to Supreme Court on Plea Alleging Attacks on Minority.

Currently, online trade fetches a third of its total sales, and traditional and modern trade get around 20 per cent each, while direct sales fetch about 8 per cent, and the rest from exports, he said.

The company is present in about 10,000 general trade stores and over 1,200 modern trade stores, and in the next two years, it is planning to expand its presence to 25,000 general trade stores and 2,500 modern trade stores, which should prop overall volumes, Saxena said.

He said this fiscal they are eyeing a 10 per cent sales to come in from the direct-to-home channel, where about 75,000 women from across 1,000 towns are associated with it.

Further, he said over the next two years, the company will be investing around Rs 100 crore to expand its teams and ramp up marketing efforts. The proposed capex will be funded through internal accruals.

Saxena ruled out more fundraising from external sources, having already raised Rs 150 crore from external sources in November 2021 from Sixth Sense Ventures and the Godrej family office, among others.

In 2018, it raised Rs 120 crore from Amicus Capital. External investors now hold 40 per cent of the company.

The company sells its wares in 14 countries, including in the Middle East and North Africa region, Greece, Nigeria, Fiji and the US. The company is eyeing exports to chip in with 7 per cent revenue this fiscal, and 8-9 per cent in the next fiscal.

Apart from kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, the company also sells dining ware, tableware, barware, cutlery, glasses, linen, serve ware, and dinnerware in bone china and stoneware.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)