New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said several countries have evinced interest in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and want to emulate its growth story.

He also said PM Gati Shakti national master plan is a game changer which would be adopted by the whole world.

Also Read | Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year launched the Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

"Today other countries are also talking about programmes similar to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The world today wants to emulate the India story," Goyal said.

Also Read | Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch Set for March 9, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)