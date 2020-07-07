New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Yamaha Motor India (YMI) group of companies on Tuesday announced a special finance scheme for frontline warriors of COVID-19 under which EMIs for the first three months are reduced by 50 per cent.

The initiative is targeted towards providing exclusive and attractive finance schemes to help raise purchasing conveniences for the frontline warriors, YMI said in a statement.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on July 7, 2020, Online at assamlotteries.com.

The scheme can be availed of on new Yamaha two-wheeler purchase at all authorised dealerships of the company in India, it added.

The company said its special finance scheme is announced in the context of its continuous efforts to support the frontline warriors of the pandemic in India.

Also Read | Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Narzo 10 & Realme TV Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

In May, the company's permanent employees as well as some trainees based out of three plants -- Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana), and employees at other offices donated a total of Rs 61.5 lakh from their pay for April to support the government's fight against the pandemic. PTI RKL DRR DRR 07071149 NNNNve test, then you're going to come to The Greenbrier. We will know before anyone comes to play that they will have a negative test."

The WTT's initial health protocols were released Tuesday. That initial plan said people testing positive once competition has started would be removed from the league, quarantined and compensated only for matches already completed.

"I just thought about it, and I was like: I'm a player, I got to Greenbrier and I'm there for eight days and, God forbid, someone gets sick and tests positive. Is it really the player's fault? Should they only get paid for eight days?" Silva told the AP.

"And I just said, 'No, I think that's silly. They should just get paid whatever they were going to get paid for the regular season.'" The same full-pay policy applies to players who get injured during WTT.

There will be two daily temperature checks for all spectators; no ball kids; a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges; and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents.

Rosters include Grand Slam title winners Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and the Bryan brothers.

Instead of playing matches around the country this year, the WTT is putting everyone in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)