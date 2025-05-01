Shimla, May 1 (PTI) Thunderstorm and rain lashed Shimla, its adjoining areas and some other parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening, prompting the local Met office to issue a yellow alert for most of the districts in the state till Sunday.

Kufri received 20 mm of rain while Shimla, Sundernagar, Bhuntar and Bharmaur received light rain.

Light to moderate precipitation is likely at isolated places in some parts of the state from Friday to Sunday, as a fresh western disturbance might affect the western Himalayan region from Friday, the Met office said.

The minimum temperature increased by 2-4 degrees Celsius at many places in the state on Thursday, with Keylong recording a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

There were no significant changes in the maximum temperature with Una recording a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to drop by 2-5 degrees Celsius and 2-4 degrees Celsius, respectively over the next 4-5 days, the MeT office said.

With 40.8 mm of average rain against a normal 64 mm, Himachal Pradesh recorded a deficit of 36 per cent in April. Ten out of 12 districts in the state, barring Bilapsur and Hamirpur, received deficit rainfall ranging between 5 per cent and 44 per cent.

