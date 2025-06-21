Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Commemorating the International Yoga Day on Saturday, Isha Foundation said it offered free Yoga sessions to Over 10,000 defence personnel across the country.

At Adiyogi in Coimbatore, over 200 personnel from the IAF, the Army's 35th Regiment (Madukkarai), and the Rapid Action Force (Vellalore) came together for a powerful group yoga session conducted by an Isha-trained instructor, it said in a release.

At Sadhguru Sannidhi, Bengaluru, over 5,000 defence personnel from the Indian tri-services participated, along with 1,000 plus civilians from nearby communities. Defence personnel joined sessions held in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan and the Jodhpur Airbase.

"This large-scale initiative was made possible through the training of over 11,000 Yoga Veeras, who led sessions in both online and offline formats across a wide range of locations including defence facilities, schools, colleges, office premises, gyms, and prisons. Additionally, more than 2,000 youth ambassadors actively promoted the importance of mental well-being while introducing Miracle of Mind, a simple yet powerful 7-minute guided meditation designed by Sadhguru to help users take charge of their mental health," it said.

On 'X', Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru said, "Yoga is a system that gives you the freedom to create a life of Conscious choice, a life that is not enslaved to compulsive thought & action. It is only when you are able to transcend compulsiveness by becoming conscious that your physical and mental wellbeing can be entirely determined by you."

