New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) YouTube Shorts, short-version video sharing platform of YouTube, has crossed 2 billion views by logged-in users monthly, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Seeing the rise in short-format portrait videos, the Google-owned online video sharing platform has launched new features to lure more creators on its platform.

Also Read | Indian Independence Day 2023 Date: Know About the Significance and 15th of August Celebrations To Commemorate Nation’s Freedom From the British Rule.

The company is testing a mobile-first vertical live experience for creators to get discovered on the Shorts feed, it said.

YouTube Shorts has also launched six new tools such as collab for remixing videos in side-by-side format, suggestions for remixing videos and replying to comments with a "Shorts" video and saving them to playlists, among others, according to the blogpost.

Also Read | ED Raid on Pawan Munjal: Enforcement Directorate Raids Hero Motocorp’s Executive Chairperson in Money Laundering Case.

Last month, Meta-owned Instagram announced enhancements to Reel templates like text, transitions and AR effects, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared in a reel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)