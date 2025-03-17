Amaravati, March 17 (PTI) YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday accused the TDP-led government of attempting to "defame" the previous YSRCP regime with "baseless allegations".

Satyanarayana claimed that a conspiracy was behind the ruling party's insistence on discussing scams from the YSRCP regime.

"The ruling NDA coalition, led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is manipulating the narrative by selectively focusing on the 2019-24 period while refusing to discuss scams from 2014-24, which includes TDP's tenure from 2014-19," he said while addressing reporters at the secretariat.

He alleged that the government is portraying "unverified allegations as scams" without proper investigation, aiming to "tarnish the party's image."

The YSRCP leader pointed out that the party had urged the government to debate all scams since the bifurcation in 2014, but the NDA government rejected the proposal, restricting discussions to YSRCP's five-year rule.

He further alleged that despite being in power for ten months, the government has only made accusations against YSRCP without completing investigations or proving any charges.

In contrast, he noted that multiple scandals during TDP's 2014-19 rule were documented and investigated, with cases registered, yet the government "refuses to address them."

He emphasised that YSRCP is ready to discuss all scams and reveal the truth to the public but condemned what he termed the "government's malicious intent" to confine the debate to the previous regime's tenure.

In protest against this approach, YSRCP staged a walkout from the Legislative Council.

