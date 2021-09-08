New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Chinese gimbal company Zhiyun expects to cross Rs 20 crore sales in India in 2021, if there are no further lockdowns and markets run smoothly, a representative of the firm said Wednesday.

Zhiyun India expects half of the business to come from the sale of smartphone gimbals and another 50 per cent from the DSLR camera segment, the company's representative Mayank Chachra said after launching two new gimbals, Smooth Q3 and Weebill 2 in the price range of Rs 9,000 to Rs 75,000.

"We expect our business to grow 100 per cent this year compared to 2019 sales. There was a COVID-19 pandemic effect in 2020 and partly in 2021, but we are seeing huge demand now. This year we expect to cross Rs 20 crore in sales with business worth Rs 6 crore expected in the October-December," Chachra said.

He said that even during the pandemic, the company had recorded a 10 per cent increase in sales.

Chachra said the company expects to sell 10,000 units of smartphone gimbal and at least 3,000 units of DSLR camera gimbal during the festive season.

"We have 252 dealers and a presence across 1,000 stores. We are looking to expand the retail presence for smartphone gimbal to 3,000 stores. This year, we are focussing only on gimbals and next year, we have plans to roll out live streaming products," Chachra said.

The company has an office in Delhi, and plans to open in Mumbai as well as Bengaluru this year, he added.

