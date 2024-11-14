New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The initial public offer of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, a digital platform for truck operators, got subscribed 32 per cent on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 72,15,696 shares against 2,25,67,270 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 90 per cent while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 26 per cent subscription. The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 4 per cent.

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd on Tuesday mobilised over Rs 501 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 1,115-crore IPO (Initial Public Offer) is available at a price range of Rs 259-273 apiece for public subscription during November 13-18.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 550 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of up to 2.06 crore shares. The OFS by promoters and investor selling shareholders is valued at Rs 565 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance to the extent of Rs 200 crore will be used for sales and marketing initiatives; Rs 140 crore for investment in Blackbuck Finserve for financing the supporting the capital base to meet future capital requirements; Rs 75 crore for funding of expenditure in relation to product development, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Zinka Logistics is dedicated to transforming the trucking industry in India by digitally empowering truck operators to manage their businesses and increase their earnings. The company's BlackBuck app serves as a comprehensive platform, providing solutions for payments, telematics, load management and vehicle financing.

The company partners with FASTag banks and multiple oil marketing companies (OMCs) to offer efficient and secure tolling and fueling solutions, generating revenue through commission margins based on transaction values.

Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, JM Financial and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

