New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): April Fools' Day or All Fools' Day is a worldwide prank day, celebrated across many countries.

Believed to be recorded in the book of Geoffrey Chaucer, named 'The Canterbury Tales' in the year 1392, April Fool's Day has become one of the annual customs across the world.

There are also theories that claim that the day is celebrated after the French head of the Catholic Church Pope Gregory XIII introduced the change of calendar from Julian to Gregorian and ruled that the new calendar would start from January 1 instead of March-end, back in 1582.

The people who refused to accept the change and continued following the Julian calendar started to celebrate April Fool's Day.

This day includes traditions like trying out practical jokes and hoaxes with their friends or family and screaming ''April Fools!" at the end of the succession of the prank.

Here we have listed some of the harmless yet fun-filled goofy gags that can help you trick other people:

1. Fake toothpaste prank:

This is the first thing that anybody does when they wake up in the morning. For a harmless prank, hand the person a toothbrush topped with something that looks like toothpaste. You can use cream cheese or icing paste in place of actual toothpaste. This will be more than fun when the person who is up to brush their teeth will find their mouth filled with cream cheese.

2. Fake Brownie prank:

Call them by saying "Hey! I have got brownies!" and when they will comes running in excitement and lift up the covering to have a bite of the hot brownies, they will realize that it is a cutout piece from brown construction paper decorated with chocolate syrup.

3. Bug prank:

The most common yet realistic prank that you can pull out is this bug prank! Get a pack of plastic bug and put them in their cold drink, so it won't be visible until the toy will touch their lip while sipping the beverage. Or you can also place them in their drawers or under their pillow.

4. Replace Push and Pull stickers from doors

Find a door that can only be opened by pulling it, then paste a 'Pull only' sticker to it. It will be a funny prank seeing people blindly following the sticker instead trying the other way.

5. Stick an Airhorn as a door-wall protector

When the person you would have planned to put a prank on, will be shocked for some time also it will take time for them to process what actually happened to them! Imagine them opening the door to enter the room and suddenly the overly loud airhorn blows up!

So that we have got you all covered, try these harmless yet hilarious pranks to trick them out this year! (ANI)

