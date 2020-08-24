Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lopez put out a teaser on her upcoming makeup and skincare line, JLo Beauty, with a series of bronzed and dewy selfies.

According to Page Six, the 51-year-old pop star captioned her Sunday's Instagram post, "Sunset glow... #JLoBeauty coming soon."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Postponed, Salman Khan’s Reality Show To Air From October 4?.

According to a trademark filed last December with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, JLo Beauty will include cosmetics - perhaps including the eyeshadow, bronzer, highlighter, and glossy lip color Lopez was wearing in her selfies.

But the real focus seems to be on skincare, with moisturizers, cleansers, soaps, gels, lotions, serums, masks, and both face and body creams all named in the filing.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Team Update: Kolkata Knight Riders Begin Their ‘Bedroom Workout’ Session in UAE (Watch Video).

Back in December 2018, during an appearance at The Wing Soho, the 'Ain't Your Mother' hitmaker said she was working on a skincare brand. She told the crowd at the time, "I will be coming out with a skincare line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out."

JLo explained, "I want [my line] to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn't have anything to do with needles," adding, "It's going to be something that works. That's what you can count on when my name is on something."

Page Six reported that the songstress is no beauty-industry novice. In addition to collaborating with Inglot Cosmetics on a capsule collection in 2018, she's released over two dozen fragrances, including the bestseller Glow by JLo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)