New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Today marks the second day of Sharad Navratri.

This day, people worship Maa Brahmcharini, one of the avatars of Maa Durga. According to Hindu scriptures, Maa Brahmacharini was a great Sati, and her form is symbolic of the severe penance carried out by Goddess Parvati.

Maa Brahmacharini wears white clothes, and holds a chanting rosary in her right hand and a kamandal in her left hand. It is believed that worshipping her increases the power of chanting and penance inside the person.

Puja details

According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect from 3:08 am on September 27 to 2:28 am on September 28. For worshipping the goddess Brahmacharini, one can chant the mantra dedicated to the goddess -- " Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah". Also, dip the idol of Maa Brahmacharini in honey and milk and apply teeka on the forehead of the idol. A special bhog of sugar is also offered to the Goddess during Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Colour:

The colour for the second day of Navratri is red. It depicts love and passion.

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil.

The festival, which commenced on September 26, will last till October 5. (ANI)

