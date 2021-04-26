Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): Movie's biggest night is officially in full swing! Although the event looks a little different this time owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's anything short of spectacular.

It is time for the celebrities to amp up their fashion game and despite the limitations due to the health crisis, one still got to see the best of the movie industry flaunting their style on the Oscars 2021 red carpet.

Stars swapped out their cozy pajama sets and oversized sweatpants for ensembles that are more glitzy and glamourous. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Regina King, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Amanda Seyfried, and more dazzled in blinding looks that sparkled from head-to-toe, reported E! News. Check out some of the looks here:

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie stunned in a custom Chanel Haute Couture mermaid-style dress, which featured metallic lace, a low back and jewelled buttons down the centre. She accessorised the look with Chanel fine jewellery.

Zendaya

The 'Euphoria' actor dazzled on the red carpet in a fabulous sunny yellow Valentino gown, Jimmy Choo heels and 183.3 carats of Bulgari diamonds.

Regina King

Regina King stunned on the red carpet in a diamond-embellished baby blue design by Louis Vuitton. The larger-than-life puffed sleeves and plunging neckline added just the perfect amount of oomph! She tied her outfit together with Forevermark jewellery.

Amanda Seyfried

The star arrived at the ceremony, dressed to the nines, sporting a fiery crimson-coloured creation by Armani Prive and Forevermark jewellery.

Lakeith Stanfield

The Oscar nominee arrived at the ceremony, looking his fashionable best, dressed in a groovy Saint Laurent get-up.

Colman Domingo

The 'Candyman' actor left the basics at home and brought a pop of colour to the 2021 ceremony with an embellished Fuschia-coloured Atelier Versace suit. He accessorised his look with patent leather Christian Louboutin shoes.

Carey Mulligan

'The Promising Young Woman' star shined as bright as the flashing camera lights in a sequin gold Valentino strapless gown, which featured a full ball skirt and torso cut out.

Viola Davis

The actor stole the show in a daring and dazzling Alexander McQueen gown and Forevermark jewellery pieces.

Leslie Odom Jr.

The 'Hamilton' star lit up the 2021 event with a blinding metallic gold suit by Brioni with Cartier jewels.

Daniel Kaluuya

The actor hit the red carpet in a dapper Bottega Veneta suit along with Cartier jewellery.

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed.

'Mank' leads the nominations this year after being nominated for 10 accolades whille 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari', 'Nomadland', 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of Chicago 7' have been nominated in six categories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)