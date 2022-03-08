Puri (Odisha) [India], March 8 (ANI): Commemorating International Women's Day, girl students of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's institute created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha.

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik gave a shoutout to the women artists for their artwork.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

"#InternationalWomensDay #IWD My students created SandArt on International woman's day at puri beach in Odisha. #IWD2022 @unwomenindia," he wrote.

For the unversed, March 8 which is celebrated as International Women's Day every year, is a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (ANI)

Also Read | Vishal Garg-Run Better.com To 'Lay Off' 4,000 People This Week After Removing 900 People Over Viral Zoom Call.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)