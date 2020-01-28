Light Showers in Delhi, Air Quality Remains 'very Poor'

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Despite receiving light rains in the morning, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the very poor category, making residents gasping for breath.According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), at 8:30 in the morning, the overall air quality index (AQI) was docking at 346 with PM10 at 308 and PM2.5 at 179.An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.The AQI in the area around Delhi University was recorded 392 today which falls under the 'very poor' category. Similarly, Chandni Chowk, Pusa Road, and Lodhi Road had an AQI of 326, 304 and 334, respectively.The maximum temperature in the capital will be 19 degrees Celcius and the minimum will be 11 degrees Celcius. (ANI)

