Actor and filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda recently addressed the concept of cancel culture, specifically regarding past criticism and complaints of colourism in his work. According to Fox News, he sat down for a lengthy interview with a magazine, in which he discussed his career as well as the upcoming film he directed about an aspiring playwright, John Larson, who would go on to create 'Rent'.

He was also asked about past criticism of his work, including the colourism controversy that came out with the release of the 'In The Heights' movie earlier this year. In a statement posted to Twitter, Miranda apologized for not including more dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in the film's cast, especially in the leading roles. "For sure. Every time you make a frame, people are going to point out what's not in the frame. And you go and you make the next thing. That's all that you can do, keep your head down and keep making s---," he told the outlet of the brief dust-up with his fans.

He went on to discuss the concept of cancel culture, explaining that he believes dissenting opinions are often misconstrued as "cancellation."Miranda explained, "Once something has success, you're not the underdog trying to make it happen anymore. You have to graduate past the mind-set of, like, It's a miracle I got something on the stage. Because now that is expected of me. And people go, 'Yeah, but what about this? And what about this?' And that's fair! I do that with art I find lacking. It's not cancellation. That's having opinions.So I try to take it in that spirit."

However, the star explained that he still struggles with the concept of not bending his art to meet criticism, "The challenge I find myself in is, how do I stay hungry? How do I still feel like I have something to say and not worry about what is not in the frame? I'm just trying to build the frame in the first place. Certainly, I have learned lessons from the reception of my work, good, bad and indifferent. You try to take all of it, and whatever sticks to your gut is what you bring with you to your next project."

He concluded by saying, "If you get yourself into a place of fear, of 'What are people going to say about what I write?' you're f---ed. It's over. And that's a place I have to really push past now in a different way. At the end of the day, you can't control how the world receives something. All you can control is what your intentions were." As per Fox News, in his apology statement regarding colourism complaints on 'In The Heights', Miranda explained that he was torn between wanting to hear his critics and represent the Washington Heights neighbourhood of New York City while also being wanting to be proud of the movie he made.

