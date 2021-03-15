Warner Bros has released the trailer of upcoming big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes' Tony Award-wining musical which gives us the hope, energy and love of the Latinx community and the American dream. In the Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu is set in the dynamic community of New York City's bustling Washington Heights. The film is slated to open in cinemas in India on June 18,2021 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

