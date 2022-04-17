Actor Prince Narula is the latest addition to Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'. "I am very excited. Lock Upp is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa Mam's (producer Ekta Kapoor) show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing," he said. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s New Song ‘Tera Mera Naam Sohneya’ Is Full of Punjabi Vibes! (Watch Video).

Prince, who had earlier won 'Bigg Boss 9' and 'Roadies 12', also shared why he said yes to 'Lock Upp'. "The show is amazing! My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but Lock Upp's concept is badass in itself. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Share Pics From Their First Diwali Celebrations, Post Marriage.

Check Out The Video Below:

Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind," he added. 'Lock UPP' is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)