Lockie Ferguson Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Reporting Sore Throat

Lockie Ferguson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 14: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was put under 24-hour isolation after reporting a sore throat, has been tested negative for the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old cricketer will fly to New Zealand on Sunday.The first game between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney was played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Ferguson bagged two wickets in the match. Lockie Ferguson Experiences Sore Throat, Put Under Isolation Amid Fears of Coronavirus.

The remaining matches of the ODI series between the two teams have now been postponed until further notice. Australia won the first ODI against New Zealand by 71 runs on Friday. The second and third ODI were scheduled to be played on March 15 and March 20, respectively.

