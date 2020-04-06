Lok Sabha Speaker to Give 30 Per Cent Salary to Consolidated Fund of India

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): In view of the economic crisis arising out of coronavirus crisis, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided to give 30 per cent of his monthly salary to the Consolidated Fund of India for the next one year.In a letter addressed to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, he said that for the next year, 30 per cent of his monthly salary should be deducted.The Union cabinet on Monday approved the ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30 per cent.The ordinance will be come into effect from April 1 for a year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)