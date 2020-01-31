Looted 15th Century Antique Quran Recovered

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) A 15th century antique Quran written in golden words looted last year by a gang was recovered and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday.

The 1014-page Quran, which was looted by three persons in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district last year, was recovered on Wednesday, DCP North Rajeev Pachar said.

The accused had fixed a deal through a middleman to sell it in Bangladesh for Rs 16 crore, he said.

Banwari Meena (30), a resident of the Jamwaramgarh area, was arrested in connection with the case, Pachar said.

Meena is wanted in dacoity, loot and fraud cases in Bhilwara and Jaipur Rural areas, he said.

The DCP said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had looted the Quran from its owner on the pretext of fixing a deal.

A case was registered in Subhash Nagar police station of Bhilwara district, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)