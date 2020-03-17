Madras HC Imposes Entry Restrictions for 3 Weeks Due to COVID-19 Scare

Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) The Madras High Court has notified entry restrictions into the court premises in view of the coronavirus outbreak and barring advocates, litigants and members of the public would not be allowed inside for three weeks.

All non-essential services like canteen and even Bar associations are directed to remain closed during the lockdown period, according to a high court notification.

Visitors including advocates are directed to vacate the premises by 5 pm everyday to facilitate sanitisation of the campus.

The High Court registrar general has been directed to come up with a shift system for court staff to avoid crowding.

Except urgent matters and motion cases, all other cases stands adjourned for three weeks.

All arbitration and mediation centres, Tamil Nadu legal services authority and Puducherry legal services authority have been ordered to remain closed for three weeks.

Judicial officers of subordinate courts have been advised to make maximum use of video conference facility for hearings and recording evidence to avoid crowding in court halls.

The directives has been issued by the seven judge administration committee headed by Chief Justice AP Sahi. PTI

