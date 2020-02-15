Maha: 2 Pilgrims Run over by Truck in Akola

Akola, Feb 14 (PTI) Two people were run over by a truck late Friday night while on a pilgrimage near Loharaa village in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said.

An official identified the deceased as Vishal Patekar and Shyam Nivane, both of whom were walking as part of the celebration of Gajanan Maharaj Prakat Din in Shegaon, an official said.

"A truck ran them over. They are from Palsod village here. A case has been registered at Ural police station," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)