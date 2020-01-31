Maha: Armyman Booked for 'marrying', Sexually Assaulting Minor

Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) An Armyman was arrested under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act for allegedly marrying a 15 -year-old girl, Pune rural police said on Friday.

The 31-year-old accused, from Bijapur in Karnataka, has also been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting the girl, a Baramati police station official said.

"The father and grandmother of the girl forcibly took her to Bijapur and got her married to the accused in April last year. The girl approached police recently and narrated her ordeal. Her father and grandmother have also been booked under the Child Marriage Act," he added.

