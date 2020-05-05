Maha: Aurangabad Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally at 321

Aurangabad, May 5 (PTI) At least 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday, taking the count to 321 in the region, a health official said.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation had tracked down almost all contacts of coronavirus patients and they were quarantined, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar said.

With 24 persons testing positive on Tuesday, the coronavirus count in Aurangabad has reached 321, said Dr Kanan Yelikar, dean of Government Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in neighbouring Hingoli district rose to 90, after 14 persons tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, an official said.

Of the 90 patients, 83 were personnel from the State Reserve Police Force who had contracted the infection while on duty, he said

As many as 35 jawans who were deployed in Malegaon and 48 personnel, who had returned from their deployment in Mumbai, had tested positive, he added.

