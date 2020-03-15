Maha Health Minister Rajesh Tope Visits Kasturba Hospital to Review Situation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday visited Kasturba Hospital to review the situation and to interact with staff amid the coronavirus spread.According to a Press note, "A total of 458 suspected patients of coronavirus have been admitted in Kasturba Hospital till date, out of which 380 were tested negative.""43 people were tested on March 15 and found negative," it added.Nine people were tested positive for coronavirus till March 14 from which five are Mumbaikers and the rest are from other places.Out of two females and seven males who were tested positive, six patients are sexagenarians while three people are between 30-40 years of age group."All six patients who are sexagenarians have co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension," the press note said.Eight out of nine patients have international travel history. (ANI)

