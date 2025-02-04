Producer Vinod Bhanushali took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. Vinod was accompanied by his friends and family. In the series of photos shared on Instagram, the producer was seen taking a holy dip along with his wife Rinku Bhanushali. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Director Sanoj Mishra in THIS Film! Shooting To Begin Soon (Watch Video).

The producer also paid gratitude to actor Puneet Singh Vats and his wife Isha for taking care of him and his family during the trip. The producer also met the revered Shri Swami Padmanabh Sharan Ji. He wrote, "An enriching journey at the Kumbh that left us in awe of our age-old traditions. A heartfelt thank you to @puneetsinghvats Judge #ManasVatsa, and his wife #IshaJi for their warmth and care, making this trip safe and truly memorable for my wife and me. Thank you for welcoming us into your family, a friendship that will go a long way. Your hospitality added so much to this incredible experience. Grateful for the opportunity to meet the revered Shri Swami Padmanabh Sharan Ji -- truly enlightening." wrote Puneet Singh Vats.

Earlier, veteran actor-turned-politician Hema Malini took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to take a 'snan' on this auspicious day," the BJP MP said.

Apart from Hema Malini, several other celebrities, including Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, have also participated in the grand religious gathering.

The lead singer of Coldplay band, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on February 1.

In the visuals surfacing on the internet, Chris was seen in black shorts while the actress opted for a Kurta and trousers.

The 'Yellow' singer arrived in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 27. In the visuals captured by ANI, Chris and Dakota were seen sitting in a car.

The couple, dressed in saffron-coloured attire, appeared excited as they reached the holy city, drawing attention as they made their way through the crowd.