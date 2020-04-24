Maha Lockdown: 559 Units Resume Operations, 8.8k Staff Attend

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) A total of 559 industrial units have resumed operations in Maharashtra as part of easing of restrictions since April 20 in the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday.

As many as 7432 applications were received, a source said, adding the highest number of applications, at 1,418, was from Pune while the highest number of productions units resuming work, at 282, was in Nashik.

"A total of 559 units began productionand 8808 staff have reported to work as of now. The total number of employees required is 2,15,053. The employees who have reported to work have shown no COVID-19 symptoms," he said.

He said 4,072 applications were received for motor pass while the number of vehicles required is 8955.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has developed a portal to grant permission to units to resume operations, he added.

