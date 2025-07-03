NI): Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, who have collaborated on films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, and Aarzoo, are reportedly set to reunite for a new movie. If a source is to be believed, Akshay and Saif have come on board together for ace filmmaker Priyadarshan's project titled Haiwaan. ‘Housefull 5’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows All in This Sleazier, Sillier Comic Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

The shooting for Haiwaan is expected to commence in August, and the makers are eyeing a grand release in 2026. Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial Tashan, which came out in 2008. It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

However, an official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Meanwhile, Akshay is basking in the success of his film Housefull 5. As per the makers, the film has reportedly earned Rs 300 crore at the global box office and INR 200 crore net at the domestic box office in 25 days. It was released on June 6.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma. Housefull 5 boasts multiple endings. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Netflix's film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles.