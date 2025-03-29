Mumbai, March 29: Fashion icon Malaika Arora looked sensational in Namrata Joshipura's electrifying athleisure collection in collaboration with Reliance Industries Limited's R|Elan fabric 2.0 at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025. This highly anticipated showcase on Friday unveiled a new era of versatile fashion where street glamour meets activewear innovation with remarkable fabric technology.

Malaika turned showstopper for the evening on day three of Lakme Fashion Week along with Bollywood actress Kubra Sait. Lakme shared a beautiful snap of the actress as she stole the spotlight at the fashion gala in Mumbai. Before slaying the dazzling collection by Namrata Joshipura on the runway of Lakme Fashion Week, actress Malaika opened up about the significance of fashion in India. Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal’s Unique Collection (Watch Video).

For Malaika, India has always represented some amazing fashion, including embroidery and handloom crafts. She believes that such crafts should be promoted on global platforms so that Indian fashion can be put on the international map. While speaking to ANI, she said, "I think I mean, for me, India has always represented some amazing fashion. We truly do some of the most amazing embroidery, its sustainability, and some of the most amazing artisans and Handloom come from India. So I think those are things that really need to be talked about, preserved, and put on an international map."

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song fame star also shared her most comfortable outfit for daily life. She said, "My go-to would be a pair of blue jeans, white shirt, or my Reebok track pants." Lakme Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on Wednesday. It will conclude this Sunday, with a lot of exciting fashion shows lined up. On Thursday, Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor stole the show as she turned showstopper for Satya Paul. Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Karan Johar Dazzles in Black Outfit As He Turns Showstopper for Famous Designer Duo Falguni Shane Peacock (Watch Video).

She looked ethereal in a monochrome belted sari. The 'Raja Hindustani' actress confidently walked the ramp as a showstopper at this fashion celebration in Mumbai. While speaking to the media, she said, "I love Satya Paul's work....aap sabko pata hai mujhe sari bahut pasand hai, black and white bahut pasand hai..(I like sari and black and white colour). So, I am very happy. This outfit is bold and speaks of today's woman...".

